Zelensky removes Yermak from national security council, supreme headquarters

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has removed his embattled former chief of staff Andrey Yermak from the National Security and Defense Council and Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, according to decrees posted on his website.

The executive orders will come into force once published.

Earlier, the Ukrainian media and politicians have repeatedly pointed out that despite quitting the post of Zelensky’s chief-of-staff, Yermak retained his position in the Security and Defense Council and Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.