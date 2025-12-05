Putin, Modi order intensification of negotiations on investment agreement

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have instructed respective agencies to more actively pursue negotiations on an agreement on the promotion and protection of investments.

"The leaders commended the intensification of joint work on concluding a free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and the Republic of India, covering sectors of mutual interest. The leaders also instructed relevant agencies to intensify efforts to negotiate a mutually beneficial agreement on the promotion and protection of investments," according to a joint statement adopted following talks in New Delhi.

The agreement between the governments of Russia and India on the promotion and mutual protection of capital investments was signed on December 23, 1994. Earlier, media reports indicated that the parties were negotiating a new investment agreement.