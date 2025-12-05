India ready to work with Russia on long-term solutions to global problems — Modi

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. India is ready to work jointly with Russia on finding lasting solutions to existing global problems, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated when speaking at a Russian-Indian business forum attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Our role is not limited to increasing mutual trade. We want to ensure the well-being of all humanity, and for this we need long-term solutions to existing global problems," he said.

"India is ready to work shoulder to shoulder with Russia on this path," the Indian leader stressed. "Together we can work for the benefit of the whole world."