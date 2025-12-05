US no longer sees Middle East as centerpiece of its foreign policy

WASHINGTON, December 5. /TASS/. The United States no longer considers the Middle East to be a dominant factor in shaping American foreign policy, according to the updated US National Security Strategy released by the White House.

"The days in which the Middle East dominated American foreign policy in both long-term planning and day-to-day execution are thankfully over — not because the Middle East no longer matters, but because it is no longer the constant irritant, and potential source of imminent catastrophe, that it once was," the document states.

According to the administration of US President Donald Trump, tensions among countries in the region have decreased significantly over the past year. The White House believes that Iran’s influence in the Middle East has been weakened by Washington’s actions and that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is nearing resolution. Israel’s security remains a priority for the United States, but the current political trajectory, the strategy notes, will soon make it possible to shift from confrontation to expanding the Abraham Accords to additional countries and turning the region into a "place of partnership, friendship, and investment." Syria, which remains "a problem," should, with support from the US and other partners, become a stable and constructive actor and regain its "rightful place" in the region.

The document also notes that the United States has diversified its energy supply chains, significantly reducing domestic economic dependence on political developments in the Middle East. "Energy supplies have diversified greatly, with the United States once again a net energy exporter. Superpower competition has given way to great power jockeying, in which the United States retains the most enviable position," the strategy pointed out.