WASHINGTON, December 5. /TASS/. Washington is at odds with certain European states that ‘trample’ democracy, the new National Security Strategy released by the White House reads.

"The Trump Administration finds itself at odds with European officials who hold unrealistic expectations for the war perched in unstable minority governments, many of which trample on basic principles of democracy to suppress opposition," the document says.

The new National Security Strategy notes that "a large European majority wants peace yet that desire is not translated into policy, in large measure because of those governments’ subversion of democratic processes." According to the document, this situation could lead Europe to be "trapped in political crisis", preventing it from reforming its institutions.