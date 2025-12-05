Russia, India emphasized importance of dialogue on Iranian nuclear program

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russia and India have emphasized the need to resolve the situation involving the Iranian nuclear program through dialogue, as follows from their joint statement.

"The parties emphasized the importance of resolving the issue of the Iranian nuclear program through dialogue," the document states.

On September 26, the UN Security Council rejected a draft proposal by Russia and China proposing a six-month extension of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which supported the Iran nuclear deal. UN sanctions against Iran took effect on September 28. On October 11, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Tehran sees no reason for resuming negotiations with the European troika (Britain, Germany, and France) on the nuclear issue due to the re-imposition of sanctions.

A joint statement following talks in New Delhi between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was published on the Kremlin website. The document consists of 70 points, covering Putin's visit to India, trade and economic cooperation, partnership in energy, transport, cooperation in the Far East and the Arctic, cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear power and space, and other areas of interaction.

The annual Russian-Indian summit was held under the motto Russia-India: Time-Tested Progressive Partnership Based on Trust and Mutual Respect. The joint statement stated that Putin invited Modi to Russia in 2026 to participate in the next Russian-Indian summit, which will be the 24th.