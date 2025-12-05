FIFA awards in first-ever Peace Prize to Trump

WASHINGTON, December 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has won the first-ever FIFA Peace Prize.

"This is truly one of the great honors of my life," he said receiving the prize at the 2026 World Cup draw. "I just want to thank everybody. The world is a safer place now."

The world’s governing body of football, FIFA, announced the introduction of its Peace Prize on November 5. According to FIFA, the prize will be awarded to individuals "who have taken exceptional and extraordinary actions for peace" uniting people across the globe.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The matches will be played in 16 cities across the three continents. For the first time, 48 teams will battle it out at the FIFA World Cup. At all previous World Cup's, only 32 teams competed.