Kushner working actively toward resolving Ukraine conflict — Kremlin aide

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. US businessman Jared Kushner, the founder of Affinity Partners, who recently visited Moscow with a team of US negotiators, has been working actively toward resolving the Ukraine conflict, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"Kushner joined [the process related to] issues around resolving the Russia-Ukraine situation quite a while ago, and he has been working very actively, even passionately in some aspects," Putin’s aide told Zvezda News. According to Ushakov, Kushner’s personality added continuity to the work.

Kushner, who is also US leader Donald Trump’s son-in-law, took part in the Moscow meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week at Washington’s initiative, Ushakov specified.