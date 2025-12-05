Number of documents signed during Putin's visit to India

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. Delegations from Russia and India have signed a number of cooperation documents as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi, a TASS correspondent reports.

They include a program for the development of strategic directions of Russian-Indian economic cooperation until 2030, an agreement on combating illegal migration, and an agreement on temporary labor activity of citizens of one state on the territory of the other state.

Agreements have also been reached in the areas of healthcare, food safety, transport, and media. Cooperation agreements have been signed between a number of universities.

Russian President is currently on a state visit to India. The ceremony of exchanging signed documents took place in the presence of Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.