Ukraine drone attack damages port infrastructure in Temryuk — emergencies center

KRASNODAR, December 5. /TASS/. Infrastructure in Russia’s Sea of Azov port of Temryuk has been damaged in a Ukrainian drone attack. Port personnel have been evacuated; no one was injured, the Krasnodar Region emergency response center reported.

"Kiev regime’s drone attack has caused damage to elements of port infrastructure in Temryuk. A fire broke out. <...> Early reports indicate that there are no casualties, and the port personnel have been evacuated," the center said.

According to the emergency response center, 32 specialists and eight pieces of equipment have been deployed to extinguish the fire. Security and emergency services have been working at the scene.