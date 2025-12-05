Russia-India talks take place in constructive, friendly atmosphere — Putin

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. The Russia-India talks were held in a constructive and friendly atmosphere in the spirit of privileged partnership between the two countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said issuing a joint statement with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The talks with our Indian colleagues that have just wrapped up as well as our one-on-one conversation last evening with Mr. Modi at lunch in his home <…> were very useful and they were held in a constructive and friendly atmosphere in the spirit of privileged partnership between Russia and India," the Russian head of state noted as he once again thanked Modi for the lunch and described it as a "thoughtful gesture."

The Russian leader specified that he and the Indian head of government maintain close business and personal ties. "We met at the SCO summit this September and we talk regularly over the phone, keeping the development of Russia-India cooperation in all strategic fields as well as the implementation of key bilateral projects under personal control," Putin explained.

According to Putin, during talks with their delegations earlier on Friday, he and Modi discussed the entire range of pressing issues related to multifaceted interaction between Moscow and New Delhi and an exchange of opinions on topical global and regional issues was held.

"The joint statement issued by Mr. Modi and I outlines priority tasks in further deepening ties in politics and security, economy, trade, the humanitarian and cultural spheres," Putin revealed.

The Russian president thanked his Indian counterpart, Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Modi, and all Indian colleagues for the warm reception given to his delegation.