US views reestablishing strategic stability with Russia as a priority — document

According to the National Security Strategy, it is also a core interest of the United States to negotiate an expeditious cessation of hostilities in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, December 5. /TASS/. The United States considers reestablishing strategic stability in relations with Russia to be a priority of its European policy, according to the National Security Strategy released by the White House on Friday.

The US broad policy for Europe should prioritize "reestablishing conditions of stability within Europe and strategic stability with Russia," the document reads.

"It is a core interest of the United States to negotiate an expeditious cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, <…> prevent unintended escalation or expansion of the war, and reestablish strategic stability with Russia," the new National Security Strategy says.

United States
Iran's nuclear program
Russia, India emphasized importance of dialogue on Iranian nuclear program
A joint statement following talks in New Delhi between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was published on the Kremlin website
European diving champion swaps Ukrainian citizenship for Russian
Sofia Lyskun faced discrimination in Ukraine due to her communication with Russian-speaking athletes and coaches
Press review: US proposed four-part Ukraine plan as EU eyes expropriating Russian assets
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 5th
Russia puts civilian death toll from Kiev regime’s crimes over past 11 years at over 7,100
Crimes committed by foreign mercenaries have been recorded
UK seeks to disrupt talks on Ukraine by imposing more sanctions — Russian Embassy
According to the statement, the release of a report on the outcome of a public inquiry into the death of British woman Dawn Sturgess in Amesbury "came at a time when Kiev’s situation is determining and the Ukrainian army is suffering failures on the battlefield"
Trump wants to see early end to conflict in Ukraine, Putin says
As the Russian leader pointed out, Donald Trump has repeatedly said that he wants to minimize losses
Moscow not against Kiev taking care of its security, but not at Russia's expense — Putin
The Russian leader recalled that there are general agreements to the effect that the security of one state cannot be guaranteed at the expense of the security of others
UK releases report into death of accidental victim of Salisbury incident
Former Justice of the British Supreme Court Anthony Hughes also found it necessary to look into the Skripal incident in Salisbury, claiming that Dawn Sturgess’ death could not be seen in isolation from it
Modi personally greets Putin upon arrival in India
The Russian leader’s plane landed at the Indian Air Force base in Palam
US continues buying Russian nuclear fuel — Putin
The Russian leader noted that if the US has the right to buy Russian fuel, then India should rightly have the same privilege
Melania Trump welcomes reunion of seven children with their families in Ukraine
In her opinion, efforts to establish ties have created an atmosphere of cooperation, "an anchor for optimism"
Security should be guaranteed when using AI, Putin says
According to the Russian President, "the people who have these databases, in essence, they can use their capacities, the capacities of the developing technologies to shape the world view of people"
EU needs to draw up its own plan regarding Ukraine, says EU Commissioner Kubilius
The European Union "needs to be independent or at least be ready to be strong in geopolitical developments," Andrius Kubilius said
The Results of the Negotiations in Moscow: What the Parties Are Willing to Concede
Reports on Ukrainian military casualties demotivate people to enroll — expert
Boris Rozhin added that the Ukrainian army has been unable to gather a sufficient number of people who would voluntarily sign a youth contract
If Russian assets are seized, retaliatory measures to 'surprise' EU — MFA
Maria Zakharova also criticized European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s conduct, describing it as inappropriate and expressing concern over what she called the "inadequacy" of her actions
Musk predicts Vance to be next US president
According to the Politico, he talked about this during a video conference on November 22 to the employees of the Department for Improving the Efficiency of the American government
Putin kicks off two-day India visit
The road leading to the airbase has been decorated with welcome posters reading "Welcome to India" and portraits of the Russian president
Russia's participation in G8 discussed with Witkoff — Putin
As the Russian leader pointed out, this topic "just came up on its own"
EU no longer key player in global politics, economics — top Hungarian diplomat
"By adopting pro-war, pro-migration, and pro-gender policies, Europe has simply isolated itself in world politics," Peter Szijjarto said
Former top EU diplomat resigns as College of Europe rector — agency
Earlier, Stefano Sannino, a second suspect in the corruption case, stepped down as head of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for the Middle East, North Africa and the Gulf
Head of anti-Hamas group from southern Gaza dies in Israeli hospital — radio
The Popular Forces group mainly operates in the area of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip
British Foreign Office summons Russian envoy following report on Amesbury incident
The Foreign Office said that the envoy had been summoned to answer questions about Moscow’s alleged "hostile activity against the UK"
India to pay $2 billion for lease of Russian nuclear submarine — Bloomberg
The parties are finalizing delivery of the vessel after roughly a decade of talks
FACTBOX: New nighttime attack with over 40 drones targets Russian regions
In the city of Temryuk, the drone attack damaged port infrastructure
Swiss mercenary admits to violating Geneva Conventions in Ukraine
According to previously unpublished interrogation records obtained by the media, the mercenary said that many legal provisions discussed in textbooks and classrooms "cannot be applied" to the conflict in Ukraine
Russia says may respond to British sanctions against Main Directorate of General Staff
As Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed, the British can be confident in the inevitability of such measures
Putin, Modi kick off Russia-India talks
The two leaders had already held an informal meeting the day before, discussing a wide range of issues of mutual interest in a friendly atmosphere
Europe warns Kiev against making deal with Moscow without US security guarantees — WSJ
The message was delivered during a telephone call on December 1 between Vladimir Zelensky and European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the newspaper said
Russia’s relations with India develop actively in many areas, Putin says
Vladimir Putin emphasized that the progress India has made since it gained its independence is nothing short of staggering
Russian troops destroy Ukrainian special force group in Sumy Region
The enemy launched a counterattack using a special forces company from the 225th separate assault regiment near Alekseyevka, but it was unsuccessful
Kiev troops bombard Donetsk People’s Republic two times over past day
There was no reported information about casualties or damage to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure facilities
OSCE 'poisoned' by Ukraine issue, hence no progress in promising areas — Russian diplomat
Alexander Grushko added that Ukraine-centered approach distorted the Helsinki Principles and weakened the OSCE as a universal platform
Russia’s T-90 tanks rank among best in world, Putin says
When asked when India could expect the deliveries of S-400 systems and Su-57 aircraft, President said: "India operates several other Russian-made aircraft too"
Washington hopes for 'good news' on Ukrainian conflict settlement in few weeks — JD Vance
US Vice President JD Vance stated that the US administration has made "a lot of progress"
Tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees in Israel about to be deported — Haaretz daily
As of today, the Israeli government has not decided whether to prolong the protection program and this issue is still under debates
Russian diplomat slams Europe for being blind to Ukrainian army’s atrocities
Rodion Miroshnik stressed that Ukrainian militants don’t hide their hatred of the people who live in southeastern Ukraine and Donbass
NATO has decided to disband NATO-Russia Council, says Sikorski
The decision was announced to the alliance's foreign ministers by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte
Afghanistan takes steps to reduce drug trafficking — Putin
The Russian president added that Kabul is also making strides in combatting terrorism
Accepting Russia's conditions on Ukraine to benefit Washington itself — Iranian expert
Ruhollah Modabber also argued that normalizing relations between Russia and the United States would be advantageous for global stability
Situation with Russian assets remains deadlocked due to conflicts among politicians in EU
According to European Politico edition reported, the proposal to allocate a so-called reparations loan to Ukraine became problematic after disagreements arose between German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever
Hungary ready to host peace talks on Ukraine — top diplomat
According to Peter Szijjarto, Budapest is ready to support any initiative that serves to achieve the restoration of peace on the European continent
Israeli army names Hezbollah arms depots as targets of new strikes on Lebanon
The presence of the weapons storage facilities constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon
Kiev negotiators, EU, Ukraine corruption scandals: Foreign Ministry statements
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova assumed that Ukraine and the EU are linked by "unified corruption chains," which largely explains the inaction of numerous international anti-corruption structures
S-400 gets new features unusual for air defense systems — Almaz-Antey
Modernization potential of the S-400 Triumph air defense system allows it to quickly mitigate emerging threats during the special military operation
Putin says he’s not one to dwell on past, always acts with conviction
The Russian president said that it's more or less pointless to look back and say that he would have redone any thing
G8 comprised leading economies, while G7 now in decline — senior Russian diplomat
Alexander Grushko emphasized that "the collective potential of BRICS is higher than that of the G7"
Resumption of economic ties between Russia, United States to benefit both sides — Putin
According to the Russian leader, there are numerous areas for that
Russian security official calls NATO Moscow’s enemy
And the enemy must be treated as such, said Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev
Russia winning conflict in Ukraine, to dictate its terms — The Daily Telegraph
"No amount of indignant protests from EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas will change that brutal fact," British journalist Owen Matthews said in an article
Russia’s economy is in phase of declining inflation — Novak
Russian Deputy Prime Minister said the national economy showed its resilience and ability to move forward
Russian forces pound Ukrainian army’s transport, energy infrastructure over past 24 hours
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and five armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Fewer than half of UN member states back anti-Russian UNGA resolution
Despite this, the document was adopted
Russian oil supplies to India going seamlessly — Putin
The head of state added that Russian energy companies view their Indian counterparts as reliable and very serious partners
European Commission’s decision to blacklist Russia completely politicized
The European Commission made the decision earlier to include Russian into the list of countries with high risk
Ukraine’s military attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 80 UAVs in past day
In the village of Borisovka, three men were wounded in drone attacks over the day, with one of them suffering heavy wounds
Putin says economic situation in Germany and France difficult
Vladimir Putin emphasized that the G7’s share in the global economy will continue to decline due to deeply flawed economic policies
Donbass’ 30-50 km space mentioned by Rubio crucial to water supply — Ukraine’s former PM
Nikolay Azarov underscored the severity of the situation
Europe has exhausted legal tricks on expropriation of Russian assets — FT
According to the publication, even allies of EC President Ursula von der Leyen have stated that she is essentially exceeding her authority by proposing to use emergency measures to push through 210 bln euros in loans to Ukraine
Putin, Modi begin informal talks in Delhi
Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said, this discussion can be considered the key event of the trip, as such informal settings typically address the most important and sensitive issues
Russian troops dislodge larger part of Ukrainian battlegroup from Rodinskoye, says DPR
Pockets of resistance remain and Russian assault teams are suppressing them with the support of UAV operators, adviser to the DPR head Igor Kimakovsky said
US-Ukraine talks in Miami conclude — daily
The Ukrainian side at the talks was represented by Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrey Gnatov
Russia never cooperates against other countries — Putin
Vladimir Putin said that the American leader has his own policies and objectives, while Russia and India are engaged in solving their own
Putin says briefed Modi on Ukraine situation yesterday
The Russian president thanked the Indian prime minister for the invitation, as well as "for yesterday's very pleasant evening and for the friendly yet meaningful and useful discussions"
Ukraine’s army loses chance to get out of encirclement in Gulyaipole — expert
Sergey Yurchenko said that Russian troops are controlling all logistics routes leading to the city
Russia seeks to end war unleashed by West — Putin
The Russian leader pointed out that the West had orchestrated a coup in Ukraine, while Russia had tried for eight years to resolve the issue peacefully
Russia offers Ukraine troop withdrawal from Donbass, but Kiev chooses war — Putin
The president recalled that Russia had refrained from recognizing the Donetsk People’s Republic and Lugansk People’s Republic for eight years
Revival of Soviet Union makes no sense — Putin
The president said that it would critically change the national and religious composition of the Russian Federation
Russia, India negotiating upgrading Indian Air Force Su-30 fighters — official
Denis Manturov added that Moscow is also interested in getting industrial components from New Delhi, as India has an advanced high-tech manufacturing industry
Russia to take adequate measures in response to Denmark building factory for Ukraine — MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, this step confirms the absolutely hostile militaristic course of Copenhagen
Russia actively shares defense technologies with India — Putin
The Russian President also added that, India is one of Russia's "reliable and especially trusting partners" in this area
Many US companies want to return to Russia — Putin
The Russian president noted that large US companies sent the letters reminding "about their existence"
Russia supports India in fight against terrorism — Putin
Vladimir Putin also stressed that freedom can be achieved only by legal means
US clashes with European countries that ‘trample’ democracy — National Security Strategy
According to the document, this situation could lead Europe to be "trapped in political crisis", preventing it from reforming its institutions
Russia-India relations have deep historical roots — Putin
The president emphasized that Russia highly values these relations
RDIF, India’s Yadu Corporation to launch joint investment platform
Pilot projects in biotechnology and green energy are expected to be launched in the coming months
Russian Battlegroup South destroys 36 Ukrainian dugouts, two Starlink stations in past day
The Ukrainian army lost up to 150 servicemen in 24 hours
Yesterday’s one-on-one talk between Putin, Modi lasted over 2.5 hours — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov did not disclose what the two leaders had discussed
Russian air defenses down 41 Ukrainian UAVs overnight over Russian regions
Nine of them were destroyed over the Samara Region
Russian embassy rejects UK’s allegations of Moscow’s involvement in Salisbury incident
The Russian diplomatic mission stressed that "there still are no clear answers to the key questions related to the Skripal case"
US President Trump says Ukrainian conflict to be settled eventually
Donald Trump emphasized that his administration "is working very hard on it"
Rada’s decision on Russian language shows Kiev wants no peace — Russian MFA
As Maria Zakharova pointed out, the Kiev regime is thus demonstrating "signs of abnormality and madness"
Putin explains what it takes to avoid big mistakes
When asked about the potential establishment of a BRICS currency and other alternative systems of payment aimed at reducing dollar dependence, Vladimir Putin noted that "in this process there's no rush anywhere"
Russia did not annex Crimea, but extended helping hand to its people — Putin
According to the Russian leader, the residents of Crimea recognized that they had become part of an independent Ukraine following the Soviet Union's collapse
Meeting with Witkoff, Kushner, '4 package' US peace plan: Russian leader’s statements
According to Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump is sincerely trying to find a consensus solution to the Ukrainian problem, but that "is no easy feat"
Countries wishing to host US missiles are likely targets — Russian MFA
According to Alexander Grushko, this situation is very dangerous, because Europe is moving down the path of the Cold War, when aggressive military planning is paired with aggressive policies
Russia insists on fulfillment of NATO’s promises not to expand NATO eastwards — Putin
The Russian president stressed that multiple waves of NATO’s expansion have taken place, culminating in efforts to include Ukraine in the alliance
India to lease submarine from Russia in 2028 — Indian government
"No new agreement has been signed between India and Russia," the government information bureau stated
Putin likes how Russian intelligence does its job, makes no comment on foreign ones
The Russian leader still described the CIA and Mossad as powerful intelligence agencies
Seven more children reunite with families in Ukraine — Russian presidential commissioner
Maria Lvova-Belova thanked US First Lady Melania Trump for her continued commitment and participation in this work
Putin says freedom must be fought for only by legal means
The Russian leader emphasized that any actions involving criminal methods or those harming people cannot be supported
Putin, Indian PM travel in same car from airport
The media describe such situations as "limousine diplomacy"
Moscow working on response to potential EU seizure of Russian assets — MFA
According to Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the EU employs every possible method, up to explicit threats, blackmail and fake news
Kallas' claims Europe has made Ukraine stronger sound monstrous — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova said that from Kaja Kallas's point of view, the fewer people there are in Ukraine, the stronger and richer it is
Peace in Ukraine has to destroy system of anti-Russian sanctions — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban also expressed hope that the European Commission’s plan to phase out Russian oil and gas supplies to Europe by 2028 will never be implemented
Expert speculates that Zelensky's stay in Ireland might be permanent
Zoltan Koskovics also suggested that British intelligence services might stage an assassination attempt targeting him in order to prolong the conflict in Ukraine
Russian diplomat points to growing fragmentation and politicization of int’l relations
According to the Russian Permanent Representative to the Geneva-based international organizations Gennady Gatilov, it was the result of ongoing attempts on behalf of certain Western countries "to aggressively impose their unilateral approaches"
Population collapse gathering pace in Ukraine — agency
Ukraine’s population, which stood at 42 million before the conflict, has now shrunk below 36 million
West punishes countries that dare to pursue independent policies — Russian diplomat
Russian Permanent Representative to the Geneva-based international organizations Gennady Gatilov pointed out that certain Western countries widely use the notorious and harmful practice of introducing unilateral coercive measures
US should not provide Kiev with security guarantees — US expert
According to senior fellow at the Cato Institute in Washington Doug Bandow, Ukraine "certainly is not worth war against a nuclear-armed power"
Russia, India maintain trusting relations in military-technical sphere — Putin
These include technology "related to the development and joint exploration in aircraft design, space, the broader hi-tech sphere and artificial intelligence," the Russian leader specified
