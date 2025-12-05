US views reestablishing strategic stability with Russia as a priority — document

WASHINGTON, December 5. /TASS/. The United States considers reestablishing strategic stability in relations with Russia to be a priority of its European policy, according to the National Security Strategy released by the White House on Friday.

The US broad policy for Europe should prioritize "reestablishing conditions of stability within Europe and strategic stability with Russia," the document reads.

"It is a core interest of the United States to negotiate an expeditious cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, <…> prevent unintended escalation or expansion of the war, and reestablish strategic stability with Russia," the new National Security Strategy says.