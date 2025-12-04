Air defense forces shot down two targets over sea near Sevastopol

SEVASTOPOL, December 4. /TASS/. Air defenses shot down two targets over the sea near Sevastopol, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev has said.

An air raid alert had been declared in the region earlier.

"In Sevastopol, the military is repelling an attack by the Ukrainian armed forces, and air defenses are active. According to preliminary information, two aerial targets were shot down over the sea at a considerable distance from the coastline on the northern side. According to the Sevastopol Rescue Service, no civilian facilities in the city were damaged," the statement read.