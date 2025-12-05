Putin concludes two-day state visit to India

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has concluded his two-day state visit to India.

The head of state boarded the presidential Il-96 aircraft of the Rossiya Special Flight Detachment, which had been waiting for him at the Palam Air Force Station.

Putin arrived in India on Thursday and was greeted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders held an hours-long informal meeting at Modi’s residence.

While in India, Putin held a series of bilateral talks with Indian officials, took part in the Russia-India Business Forum, and laid a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial. Russia and India signed a number of bilateral agreements during Putin’s visit.

The Russian leader arrived at the airfield in his black Aurus car. Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar saw the Russian president off to the aircraft stairs. Putin warmly thanked the Indian security detail he was provided with during his visit.