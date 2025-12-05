NATO destroys all relations with Russia — MFA

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Alliance has already destroyed all normal contacts with Moscow, so statements about abolishing the Russia-NATO Council are irrelevant, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

Earlier, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said the bloc was preparing a decision to dissolve the Council.

"It is senseless to comment on this because, amid all the other aggressive statements that have been made and actions taken to literally destroy normal relations - I don’t mean good or friendly, but at least normal - or even basic contacts, these plans don’t really matter," Zakharova said.

According to her, NATO "should ask itself another question - what are they trying to achieve with such statements, rhetoric, and aggressive actions?"

Relations between Russia and NATO were established in the early 1990s. In 1997, the parties signed the Founding Act, declaring that they did not consider each other adversaries and creating a framework for consultations. The Russia-NATO Council was established in 2002.

Until 2014, Russia and NATO cooperated on counterterrorism, combating drug trafficking, and anti-piracy operations. After the events in Ukraine that year, the alliance froze cooperation.

Since 2019, dialogue within the Russia-NATO Council has effectively ceased, and in 2021 Russia suspended the work of its permanent mission to NATO in Brussels and closed NATO’s offices in Moscow.

Since 2014, NATO has also significantly expanded its military activity near Russia’s borders and increased the scale of its exercises. After the start of the special military operation, the alliance sharply reinforced its presence on the eastern flank and its member states began providing extensive military assistance to Ukraine.