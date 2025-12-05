High-rise Grozny City building attacked by Ukrainian drone — Kadyrov

GROZNY, December 5. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone attacked a high-rise building in the Grozny City compound in the Chechen capital city, Chechnya head Ramazan Kadyrov said.

"We touched upon the topics of the Ukrainian drone attack on a Grozny City building," he wrote on his Telegram channel after the local cabinet meeting.

According to Kadyrov, no one was hurt.

He condemned this attack as an attempt to intimidate the republic’s civilian population. "Such actions are nothing but an attempt to intimidate civilians and create an illusion of pressure. Those who are unable to win on the battlefield, are seeking to make up for their weakness by means of attacking civilian facilities," he wrote.