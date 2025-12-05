Umerov to hold another meeting with Witkoff, Kushner on Friday — media

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, who heads his country’s delegation in the settlement talks, will have another meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US businessman and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner later on Friday, the Ukrainskaya Pravda media outlet reported, citing a source close to the negotiations.

"Another meeting between Rustem Umerov and [Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army] Andrey Gnatov and the American side is scheduled for today," it said. According to the source, another round of talks "on further steps in the peace process" will be held in Florida in the second half of the day.

The previous meeting between the Ukrainian and US delegations took place on December 4. Neither of the sides provided any comments.