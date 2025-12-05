Russian troops liberate seven communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated seven communities, including Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region over the week of November 29 - December 5 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"During the week, Battlegroup North units liberated the town of Volchansk in the Kharkov Region through decisive operations. <…> Battlegroup South units liberated the settlements of Bezymyannoye and Klinovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic through well-coordinated operations. <…> During the week, Battlegroup Center units completed the liberation of the city of Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

Over the past week, Battlegroup East units "kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlements of Zelyony Gai, Dobropolye and Chervonoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry reported.

Russia delivers one massive, four combined strikes on Ukrainian military sites over week

Russian troops delivered one massive and four combined strikes on Ukrainian military targets over the past week in response to Kiev’s attacks on civilian facilities, the ministry reported.

"In response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, on November 29 - December 5 the Russian Armed Forces delivered one massive and four combined strikes, hitting enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector and their fuel and energy facilities, transport and aerodrome infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, workshops for the production and sites for the storage, pre-flight preparation and launch of long-range attack unmanned aerial vehicles, warehouses of ammunition, missile fuel and fuel, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 1,195 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 1,195 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 12 enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week in the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an assault regiment the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

In the Sumy Region, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 1,195 personnel, 12 armored combat vehicles, 73 motor vehicles and four field artillery guns in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three electronic warfare stations and six ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,575 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,575 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy tanks and 16 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup West units "improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, two assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and two National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,575 personnel, three tanks, 16 armored combat vehicles, including six NATO-produced armored vehicles, 93 motor vehicles and 10 field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 29 ammunition depots and 55 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,085 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,085 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 22 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade, an air assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,085 personnel, 22 armored combat vehicles, among them eight Western-made armored vehicles, 68 motor vehicles and 12 field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed eight electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 24 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 3,265 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 3,265 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 11 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of seven mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, two jaeger brigades, an airmobile brigade, an airborne brigade, two assault brigades, a mountain assault brigade, three air assault brigades, an unmanned systems brigade, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, two territorial defense brigades and four National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 3,265 personnel, 11 armored combat vehicles, including three Western-made armored vehicles, 17 motor vehicles and seven field artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Center over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 1,515 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 1,515 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 14 enemy tanks and armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the past week, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, two assault brigades, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,515 personnel, 14 tanks and armored combat vehicles, 77 motor vehicles and three field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 415 Ukrainian troops in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 415 Ukrainian troops and two enemy tanks and an armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup Dnepr units "improved their tactical position in the Zaporozhye Region and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, three coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

"Up to 415 [Ukrainian army] personnel, two tanks, an armored combat vehicle, 81 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns, four uncrewed boats, 13 electronic warfare stations and 16 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots were destroyed," the ministry reported.

Russian troops destroy five Ukrainian army’s rocket launchers over week

Russian troops destroyed five multiple launch rocket systems of the Ukrainian army over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed five multiple rocket launchers, among them four Western-made weapons," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys seven Ukrainian naval drones over week

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet forces destroyed seven Ukrainian naval drones in Black Sea waters over the week, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces destroyed seven uncrewed boats of the Ukrainian army in the northwestern part of the Black Sea," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 1,120 Ukrainian UAVs, five Neptune missiles in week

Russian air defense forces shot down 1,120 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and five Neptune missiles over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down five Neptune long-range missiles, a rocket of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 1,120 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 668 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 100,422 unmanned aerial vehicles, 638 surface-to-air missile systems, 26,387 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,626 multiple rocket launchers, 31,723 field artillery guns and mortars and 48,391 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.