Zelensky drags Ukraine into conflict with Iran — Iranian diplomat

DOHA, March 16. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky, who has bogged down in the war with Russia, is dragging his country into the conflict with Iran by sending military advisers to the Middle East to assist drone operations, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.

"Ukraine’s problem and the mire the Ukrainian people have been driven into will not disappear by such methods and through attempts to interfere into other conflicts. This only means complicity [in the conflict] and cooperation with the aggressors against Iran, which will entail international responsibility for this state. The Iranians will never forgive this," he told a briefing when asked to comment on Zelensky’s statement on seconding advisers to help the US allies repel Iranian drone attacks.