Kiev stonewalls peace agreements — Lavrov

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russia is committed to all agreements on the political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, while it is Ukraine that is sabotaging them, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference.

He said he informed Kenyan Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi, now on a visit to Russia, on the current state of the Ukrainian settlement.

"We stressed our commitment to all the agreements reached in the process of attempts at a political settlement. Unfortunately, these agreements, to which Russia has been committed since 2022 and up to this year, are being sabotaged by the Ukrainian side," Lavrov said.