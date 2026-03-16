US allows Iranian tankers to cross Strait of Hormuz — Treasury secretary

NEW YORK, March 16. /TASS/. The US administration allows the transit of Iranian oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz in order to ensure continuity of the global fuel supply, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC in an interview.

"The Iranian ships have been getting out already, and we let that happen to supply the rest of the world," he said. "We think that there will be a natural opening that the Iranians are heading out, and for now we are fine with that. We want the world to be wealthy."

Bessent added that some Chinese ships are also leaving the Persian Gulf.

When asked when the US-Israeli operation against Iran will be over, the official admitted that the timeframes are unclear, but expressed hope that once the conflict is over, oil prices will drop below $80 per barrel.