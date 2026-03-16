Putin discusses bilateral cooperation with Ethiopian PM over phone

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held a phone call on Monday, the Kremlin press service said.

"The sides discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, and humanitarian spheres in light of agreements reached during Abiy Ahmed’s visit to Moscow in September 2025," it said.

The Ethiopian prime minister visited Moscow last fall to discuss cooperation between the two countries. On the same day, CEO of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Alexey Likhachev and Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timotheos exchanged the signed plan of action between Rosatom and the Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP) corporation for the development of nuclear power engineering in Ethiopia.