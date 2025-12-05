Russia, India pursue independent foreign policies — Putin

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. Moscow and New Delhi jointly advocate for the formation of a more just, multipolar world order, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"In discussing key global and regional issues, the consonance of the two countries' positions was confirmed. Russia and India pursue independent and autonomous foreign policies. Together with like-minded countries in BRICS, the SCO, and other world majority states, we are promoting the formation of a more just and democratic multipolar world order. We defend the fundamental principles of international law enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations," he said.

Among them, Putin continued, there are the right of each country to its own path of development and the preservation of its cultural and civilizational identity, respect for sovereignty, and an accurate balance of interests among all participants in the global community. "As founding members of BRICS, Russia and India have done and continue to do much to enhance the organization's authority. As is known, India will chair BRICS next year. We will provide all necessary assistance to our Indian friends in their work on the current BRICS agenda," the Russian leader concluded.