Tourism between Russia and India is growing — Putin

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. Tourist travel between Russia and India has been increasing year by year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Russian-Indian humanitarian cooperation is multifaceted. For centuries, our peoples have shown genuine interest in each other’s traditions, history, and spiritual values. Scientific and educational exchanges, as well as youth and public contacts, are developing actively. The regularly held cross-festivals of Russian and Indian cinema continue to enjoy unwavering success. Mutual tourist flows are also growing year by year," Putin noted.

He also drew attention to the fact that Russian television channel RT is beginning broadcasts in India today. "The new channel will undoubtedly help the Indian audience better understand Russia and its people, and receive objective information about what is happening in our country today," the Russian leader said.