Investors implement Arctic projects worth $11 billion — ministry

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Business residents of the Russian Federation's Arctic Zone are implementing more than 1,000 investment projects worth 2.6 trillion rubles ($34 billion), where 850 billion rubles ($11 billion) have been invested already, State Secretary and Deputy Minister for Development of the Far East and Arctic Anton Basansky said.

"Nowadays, about 2.6 trillion rubles are being implemented, 850 billion rubles have already been invested," he said on the eve of the 15th Chilingarov International Arctic Forum: Present and Future.

More than 1,000 investment projects in the Russian Arctic enjoy state support mechanisms, he continued. "In terms of the investment project's volume in the Arctic, we plan to create 50,000 new jobs. By now, 21,000 jobs have been created," he added.

Earlier, Minister for Development of the Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunkov said implementation of investment projects in the Russian Federation's Arctic Zone would strengthen the macro-region's role in the Russian economy and globally.

The Russian Federation's Arctic Zone is the biggest special economic zone in the world, where investors enjoy special tax and administrative incentives.

