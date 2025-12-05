Russia to become India’s largest supplier of fertilizers by year-end — association head

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. Russia will deliver 5-5.5 mln tons of fertilizers to India in 2025, becoming the leading supplier in terms of the country's share of imports of this type of product, head of the Russian Association of Fertilizer Producers Andrey Guryev said.

Russian companies have increased their fertilizer supplies to India fourfold since 2021, and by 40% in the first nine months of 2025 compared to the same period last year, he added.

"Supplies of mineral fertilizers to the Indian market are on the rise. I believe that by the end of the year, we can confidently say that we will supply more than 5 [mln tons], perhaps 5-5.5 mln tons of all types of fertilizers to India. And we will undoubtedly retain our leading position among importers of mineral fertilizers to India," Guryev told reporters. Russia supplies primarily phosphorus fertilizers to India, he added.

The share of Russian fertilizers in India's total agrochemical imports increased to 26% in the first nine months of 2025. Overall, every third ton of fertilizers imported by BRICS countries is produced in Russia.