FACTBOX: US National Security Strategy on EU disputes, Russia, abandonment of Atlas’ role

WASHINGTON, December 5. /TASS/. The White House has published an updated National Security Strategy of the United States.

The document declares Washington’s departure from the philosophy of sole responsibility for the world order, indicates a desire to achieve strategic stability in relations with Russia and notes the remaining contradictions with Europe.

TASS has summed up key points of the strategic document.

US and foreign policy

- The United States will no longer prop up the entire world order "like Atlas" and wants other countries to assume responsibility for regional defense.

- The White House intends to "align the actions of our allies and partners" with its own joint interests to prevent "domination by any single competitor nation."

- The United States wants to end the perception of NATO as "a perpetually expanding alliance."

- Washington believes that "a world on fire" engulfed in regional conflicts threatens the country’s national interests. The priority is to end them.

US and Russia

- The United States considers reestablishing strategic stability with Russia one of key foreign policy priorities in Europe.

- The US core interest is a cessation of hostilities in Ukraine.

US and Asian countries

- The United States believes that the Indo-Pacific region will be among this century’s key economic and geopolitical battlegrounds.

- Washington plans to strengthen commercial and other relations with New Delhi.

- Deterrence of a potential conflict over Taiwan, including military overmatch, is a priority for the country.

- The United States should focus on trade with China only in non-strategic goods.

- The White House no longer views the Middle East as the dominant factor determining foreign policy.

- The United States intends to work to stabilize Syria and transform it from a "problem" into an integral and positive player in the Middle East.

- Washington should stop trying to push Middle Eastern countries to abandon their traditions, reforms in the region will be encouraged, but without attempts to impose them from outside.

US and Europe

- The US administration finds itself "at odds" with European officials, many of whom "trample" on basic principles of democracy.

- Washington wants Europe to take responsibility for its own defense.

- The White House expects to build up "the healthy nations" of Eastern and Central Europe through commercial and defense deals.

- Washington has rejected the "disastrous "climate change" and "Net Zero" ideologies that have so greatly harmed Europe, threaten the United States, and subsidize our adversaries."