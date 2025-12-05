US administration sees 'world on fire' as threat to national interests — strategy

WASHINGTON, December 5. /TASS/. The US believes that the situation of "a world on fire" poses a threat to national interests, according to the updated National Security Strategy released by the White House.

"Stopping regional conflicts before they spiral into global wars that drag down whole continents is worthy of the Commander-in-Chief’s attention, and a priority for this administration. A world on fire, where wars come to our shores, is bad for American interests," the document reads.

The Trump administration "uses unconventional diplomacy, America’s military might, and economic leverage to surgically extinguish embers of division" between nations. The document claims that Washington’s foreign policy is pragmatic, realistic, and principled; rooted in national interests, it is neither "hawkish" nor "dovish."

The US plans to continue to combat terrorism using military and political means but "without decades of fruitless" wars.