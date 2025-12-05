GENEVA, December 5. /TASS/. The Swiss military justice system has initiated investigations against 15 citizens on suspicion of participating in hostilities on the side of the Ukrainian army, Florian Menzi, representative of the agency, said.

"Since March 2025, another case has been opened on suspicion of performing foreign military service in Ukraine," he said in response to a request from TASS. Thus, the total number of legal proceedings against Swiss citizens on suspicion of performing foreign military service in Ukraine has reached 15.

In September, a 38-year-old Swiss citizen, who twice participated in hostilities on the Ukrainian side, confessed to non-compliance with the Geneva Conventions during interrogation at the military court of the confederation. According to him, in the conflict in Ukraine, it was "difficult for him to comply with the Geneva Convention," designed to protect the wounded, as well as prisoners of war, civilians and medical staff.

Current Swiss law prohibits citizens from becoming mercenaries in the armies of other countries. In their homeland, they will face prosecution and punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to three years. In February, the Commission on Legal Affairs of the National Council (Parliament) of Switzerland rejected an initiative to exempt Ukraine. Earlier, the Swiss Foreign Ministry for the first time confirmed the death of a citizen among the mercenaries fighting on Ukrainian side.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 30 of the 57 Swiss mercenaries who arrived in Ukraine have been eliminated as of March 14, 2024.