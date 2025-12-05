EU, German leaders to turn screws on Belgium over Russian assets — French politician

PARIS, December 5. /TASS/. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will try tonight to pressure Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever to authorize the seizure of frozen Russian assets, Florian Philippot, leader of France’s Les Patriotes (The Patriots) party, said.

"He has been reluctant to support the EU’s stealing of Russia's frozen assets, which would be an absolutely illegal and extremely dangerous act. Two Germans will join him for dinner tonight in order to put a gun to his head and try to make him agree to that. Those two will be von der Leyen and Merz," the politician wrote on the X social media platform.

According to Philippot, Germany realizes that the use of Russian assets will deal a blow to France because two French citizens are the principal shareholders of the Euroclear asset depository. In this regard, the politician slammed French President Emmanuel Macron as a "traitor."

De Wever is expected to have a closed-door dinner with von der Leyen and Merz in Brussels later today. The politicians will seek to persuade the Belgian leader to ease his country’s terms for backing the European Commission’s plan to seize Russian assets.

The Belgium-based Euroclear depository holds 185 billion euros out of the 210 billion euros in Russian sovereign assets frozen in Europe. Russian Ambassador to Belgium Denis Gonchar told TASS earlier that no matter what scheme the EU used to seize the assets, it would still be a theft. He warned that Russia would react immediately, making the West "calculate its own losses."