Russian sambo athletes cleared to compete under national flag

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. The International Sambo Federation (FIAS) has cleared Russian athletes to compete in international events under their country’s flag and anthem, the press service of the All-Russian Sambo Federation announced.

The decision was made at a meeting of the FIAS Executive Committee on Thursday. Russian athletes will be able to compete in international FIAS tournaments under their country's flag and anthem from January 1, 2026.

"I am sincerely grateful to the members of the executive committee for their decision," said Sergey Yeliseyev, president of the European Sambo Federation and the All-Russian Sambo Federation. "For the whole sambo community, this is an extremely important step that restores athletic justice and develops our sport. Sambo is part of our identity, a national sport that brings together people of different nationalities and cultures in Russia and teaches us to value the traditions of all peoples. We’re united when we respect everyone’s rights, and that’s what sambo teaches us," he noted.

In July 2021, at a session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), FIAS received permanent recognition. In 2009, it was announced that sambo would become an Olympic sport. In 2003, by decision of the State Committee for Sports, sambo was officially recognized as a national and priority sport in Russia.