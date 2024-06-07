Russian troops destroy US-made Abrams tank, Bradley IFV near Avdeyevka, says DPR

DONETSK, June 7. /TASS/. Russian FPV drone teams destroyed an American Abrams tank and a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) in the Avdeyevka area, adviser to the DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) head Igor Kimakovsky told TASS on Friday.

"We have another Western armament destroyed in the Avdeyevka direction. Our drone operators have destroyed their traditional targets: Abrams and Bradley combat vehicles," Kimakovsky said.

The strikes both destroyed Abrams and Bradley armored combat vehicles and killed and wounded their crews as indicated by data recorders, he added.