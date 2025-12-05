Putin links RT's ban in some countries to their fear of the truth

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. Some nations ban the Russia Today news outlet out of fear of the truth, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the launching ceremony of RT India.

"Russia Today is an effective channel. Right now, Margarita [Simonyan] has just said that Russia Today is being maliciously shut down somewhere. It's not out of malice, it's out of fear, out of fear of the truth," he said.

He touted RT as the really trustful source of information, targeting a progressive audience.

"The purpose of Russia Today is not just to promote Russia and its culture, its position in domestic and international affairs. First of all, Russia Today strives to provide its listeners and viewers with truthful information about our country and what is happening in the world," the president said.

Putin said this is the absolute value of the RT TV channel, which "differs significantly from the propaganda machine of many Western sources of information, which are essentially the position of their states. I am sure that Russia Today will do its job, it will do it brilliantly and at the highest level."