More than 20 families separated by conflict in Ukraine to reunite soon — ombudswoman

MINSK, December 5. /TASS/. More than 20 families separated by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine are poised to be reunited soon, according to Tatyana Moskalkova, Russia’s representative to the CIS Human Rights Commission and its chairperson.

"We are actively working on family reunification," Moskalkova stated on the sidelines of the 5th meeting of the CIS Human Rights Commission. "In the very near future, more than 20 families who have been divided due to border closures will be reunited, with the assistance of the Russian Human Rights Commissioner and the Verkhovna Rada."

She elaborated that the Russian and Ukrainian ombudspersons collaborate on various human rights issues. This cooperation includes mutual visits to prisoners of war, as well as the exchange of parcels and correspondence from families and friends. Moskalkova also announced that a shipment of 2,000 parcels for Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine, and an equal number for Ukrainian prisoners held in Russia, is scheduled for December.