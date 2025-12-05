Participants of Hainan Film Festival discuss promoting international projects

SANYA /China/, December 5. /TASS/. Participants of the 7th Hainan International Film Festival (HIFF) exchanged views on promoting international cooperation at the Chinese Film High-Quality Development Forum. They discussed technical aspects and the specifics of film production, entry into new markets, preferential policies, attracting investment, strengthening supply chains, and training film-industry professionals.

The event, organized by Sanya Golden Coconut Film in partnership with the Communication University of China, was held at the HIFF venue. It focused primarily on the favorable opportunities that the Hainan Free Trade Port offers for the development of the film industry. The attendees included Secretary-General of the Festival Organizing Committee Chen Zijiang; his deputy, Head of the Publicity Department for Sanya’s Party Committee Zhou Chunhua; Vice Mayor Fan Weizheng; representatives of several Chinese provinces; a Thai delegation led by Assistant Permanent Secretary of the country’s Minister of Culture Ranee Itarat; business representatives; HIFF jury president and Italian producer Marco Müller; and Gao Chunfang (Deanna Gao), founder of the Paris Chinese Film Festival.

Speaking at the forum, Head of the Publicity Department for the Hainan Provincial Party Committee Wang Bin emphasized that Hainan authorities will continue implementing active measures to create favorable conditions for filmmaking and foster dynamic growth in this sector of the economy. "We fully recognize that Hainan’s film industry goes far beyond commercial activity. It serves as a cultural vanguard and a window to the world, and its mission is to be a refined and elegant calling card, showcasing China’s identity through cinematic works," he stressed.

Wang Bin invited filmmakers from around the world to "take root in Hainan’s fertile soil," explore "new horizons of cinematic art," and jointly advance industry cooperation.

Cooperation with international partners

Thailand aims to deepen its cooperation with China in the field of cinema, Assistant Permanent Secretary of the country’s Minister of Culture said at the forum. According to Ranee Itarat, the HIFF "has become a symbol of openness, creativity, and cultural opportunity."

She noted that Thailand views China’s southernmost province not only as a member of the regional community but also as a partner that "shares a commitment to cultural innovation and global engagement." "Hainan holds a special place in the hearts of many Thai people across generations. It is the ancestral home of many Thai citizens of Chinese origin," she added.

Ranee Itarat emphasized the "shared heritage" between Thailand and China, passed down through generations, which has helped sustain close ties between the two countries for many years.

According to Fu Ruoqing, Chairman of China Film Group Corporation, Hainan has a historic opportunity to develop new models in the film industry thanks to the unique characteristics of the Hainan Free Trade Port, which serves as a "powerful magnet for attracting global resources." He highlighted the island’s exceptional advantages in location, environment, industrial structure, and government incentives, all of which make it a promising platform for contemporary cinema.

Festival organizers also released, for the first time, a report on the economics of the film industry. Sun Xianghui, special expert of China’s State Council and the chief editor of the report, presented its findings to attendees, highlighting the growing role of countries of the Global South in the modern world cinema.

Held annually in Sanya and co-organized by the China Media Corporation and the Hainan Provincial Government, the large-scale annual event showcasing films from around the world is one of several major film festivals in China and was first held in December 2018. World-renowned actors and directors such as Jackie Chan, Nicolas Cage, Johnny Depp, Nuri Bilge Ceylan, and Sophie Marceau have attended HIFF in past years. This year’s festival is being held on December 3-9. Fourteen feature films, ten short films, and six documentaries from about 20 countries and regions are competing for the "Golden Coconut" award. This time, a record 4,564 films from 119 countries and regions were submitted to the selection process. All competing films are new releases from 2025.