Russia, India launching cooperation on unmanned transport vehicles — ministry

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russia and India are launching cooperation on unmanned transport vehicles and intelligent transport systems, the Russian Transport Ministry of announced.

"The development of intelligent transport systems and unmanned transport vehicles is becoming a new area of cooperation," the statement said.

The countries are also discussing the possibility of integrating Russia's national digital transport and logistics platform with India's Unified Logistics Interface Platform.

"This will ultimately enable cross-border electronic interaction in transportation," the Russian ministry said.

The Transport Ministry added that the countries are paying particular attention to the development of maritime transport, the volume of which increased by the end of 2024. The ministry cited the direct sea container line connecting the Indian ports of Nava Sheva and Mundra with the Russian port of Novorossiysk as an example of successful cooperation.

As part of the Russian delegation Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin participated in high-level talks during Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to India.