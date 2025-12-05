European Commission’s plans on asset seizure contradict EU norms — Russian mission

BRUSSELS, December 5. /TASS/. The European Commission’s plans to seize Russian assets contradict both international law and norms of the European Union, Russia’s mission to the EU said.

"Pushing EU countries toward stealing foreign government assets with a persistence that is unbecoming, European bureaucrats are seeking to continue sponsoring the corrupt Kiev regime, protract the armed conflict in Ukraine and derail the peace process. The European Commission’s initiative not only blatantly violates the fundamental principles of international law, but also runs counter to the European Union’s norms. In such a situation, people say 'fools rush in where angels fear to tread,'" it noted.

"We would like to repeat once again that any illegal actions with Russian assets will have long-term negative consequences for the European economy and will entail Russia’s harsh response measures."

The European Commission said earlier that its President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever are scheduled to gather in Brussels for a lunch closed to the media later on Friday in a bid to persuade the Belgian head of government to soften his stance and support the expropriation plan. A broader discussion will be held at an EU summit on December 18-19.

There are about €210 billion worth of immobilized Russian assets in Europe, including €185 billion held by Euroclear. Neither the EC nor EU countries have officially disclosed where the remaining €25 billion are held. Earlier, in an interview with TASS, Russian Ambassador to Belgium Denis Gonchar stated that regardless of the scheme used to justify the expropriation of Russia’s sovereign assets, it would be theft. He stressed that Russia’s retaliatory measures "will follow immediately and will force the West to count its losses."