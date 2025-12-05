MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. The International Court of Justice is ready to assess a wide range of crimes committed by the Kiev regime and its accomplices, the Russian Foreign Ministry.

It said that the International Court of Justice sided with Russia and decided to accept for consideration Moscow’s counter-accusations against Ukraine under a 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

"All Kiev's objections about the alleged inadmissibility of Russian demands have been completely rejected, and the Russian Federation's claims have been accepted for consideration by the court in full," the Foreign Ministry said.

"Having confirmed today the legal admissibility of the Russian demands, the International Court of Justice has expressed its readiness to assess the entire vast range of crimes committed by the Kiev regime and its accomplices."

According to the ministry, Ukraine is guilty of numerous war crimes and other violations of international law against civilians: mass killings, torture, bombing and indiscriminate shelling. Russian ethnic identity was forcibly erased throughout Ukraine: a ban on the Russian language and culture, and persecution of the Russian-speaking Orthodox Church. At the same time, the glorification of the accomplices of the Third Reich was carried out, as well as the destruction of the memory of the Victory over Nazism," the ministry added.

"Moscow has called on Kiev to answer for all these atrocities, making counter-accusations concerning not only the implementation by the Ukrainian authorities of the state policy of genocide, but also many other violations of the Convention - complicity in genocide, incitement to genocide, failure to take measures to prevent and punish genocide."

The West's hopes of using "legal weapons" against Russia have once again failed, the ministry said.

"On the contrary, now these weapons are turned against the Kiev ‘plaintiffs.’ Against this background, Kiev's support from Western countries has already begun to fade sharply: a third of the states that had previously sided with Ukraine in this process hastened to withdraw from it, obviously realizing the futility and even the riskiness of their further participation in the case. The rest of the Western countries should also stop covering up the criminal neo-Nazi regime and putting pressure on the International Court of Justice," the statement read.

"The Russian Federation, speaking in support of international law, proceeds from the fact that maintaining the impartiality and objectivity of international justice bodies is a critical condition for fulfilling the principle of peaceful settlement of international disputes. Moscow hopes that the International Court of Justice will continue to be balanced and impartial in its decisions.".