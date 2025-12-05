Russians want Putin's take on special op, economy, social issues at year-end Q&A

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Social, economic, defense, infrastructure and healthcare issues, as well as the special military operation were the most common topics in the first 150,000 questions from Russians to the president ahead of his year-end question and answer session with the public.

The program's call center, located at the central headquarters of the Popular Front, began its work at 3:00 p.m. Moscow time on December 4. According to the PF, by the middle of the day on December 5, more than 100,000 calls and messages with a variety of questions had already been received and processed. By the evening this figure had almost reached 150,000.

Women sent in the most questions - there are twice as many appeals from them as from men. Statistics from the central headquarters were provided by the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

The most popular issues at the moment are related to the social agenda - they lead the list of the six most popular categories of questions with 15%. Russians manning the call center mainly divide the social block into four types of issues: family and children, pensions and social guarantees, obtaining social status for benefits, as well as assistance to people with disabilities.

The economic block and the topic of the special military operation shared second place and accounted for 9% of the total number of requests each. In the special military operation block, Russians are interested not only in supporting military personnel, but also directly in the defense industry. By a small margin, the top three thematic blocks are closed by the issue of "state and society" - about 8% of the people have already addressed questions in this category.

About 7% of people contacted the call center with questions about infrastructure, including about transport, which tops this block, and the improvement of settlements. Energy and gasification issues came third in the infrastructure block. The issues of the municipal and housing sphere began to arrive the very first - questions with similar issues led people’s appeals in the previous years. The healthcare topic closes the top five thematic blocks at the moment.

In 2024, the headquarters of the Popular Front received just over 2.5 million appeals to the president in various formats. Russians called the call center about 1.2 million times, more than 500,000 people preferred to contact the head of state via SMS and MMS. The rest of the appeals were traditionally accepted through the Moscow - to-Putin mobile application, the website of the same name, as well as through social networks.

About the event

This is the fourth time that a large press conference and a direct line with Putin will be held in a combined format. This option was first tested in 2020, when the pandemic prevented the events from being held separately. This format resumed in 2023, and was named Results of the Year with Vladimir Putin.

Since 2001 (excluding combined events), the direct line has been held 18 times, and a large press conference 16 times. Moreover, Putin conducted a direct line with the Russians not only as president, but also as chairman of the government.