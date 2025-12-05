Russia and India discussing localization of nuclear fuel production — Rosatom CEO

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom is discussing with its Indian partners possible localization of nuclear fuel production in India, CEO of Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, said in a comment to Russia’s Channel One.

"Our goal is not to create dependence, but to localize [production] as much as possible here (in India - TASS), including fuel production. This is under discussion," he said.

Likhachev also noted that Rosatom has agreed with India on "a memorandum on the construction of new nuclear power units, on expanding the agenda to include low-power units, on engaging Indian partners in the fourth generation, and on localizing a whole range of fuel cycle competencies.".