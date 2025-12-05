Russia’s National Wealth Fund reaches $175.21 bln as of December 1

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. The volume of Russia’s National Wealth Fund stood at 13.3 trillion rubles ($175.21 bln), or 6.1% of the projected 2025 GDP, as of December 1, 2025, according to data published on the website of the Russian Finance Ministry.

As of November 1, the fund amounted to 13.2 trillion rubles ($173.89 bln).

The volume of the fund’s liquid assets as of December 1 was 4.115 trillion rubles ($54.21 bln), or 1.9% of projected 2025 GDP. As of November 1, liquid assets totaled 4.158 trillion rubles ($54.78 bln).

The total estimated income from placing National Wealth Fund funds in foreign currency accounts at the Bank of Russia, converted into US dollars, amounted to $89 mln (equivalent to 6.96 bln rubles) from December 15, 2024, through November 30, 2025.

Foreign-exchange revaluation of the fund’s assets denominated in foreign currency, along with the revaluation of gold in which part of the fund’s assets is invested, produced a combined result of minus 182.4 bln rubles ($2.40 bln) for the period from January 1 to November 30, 2025.

The National Wealth Fund holds 209.2 bln Chinese yuan, 173.04 tonnes of gold in unallocated form, and 1.7 bln rubles ($22.15 mln) in separate accounts at the Bank of Russia.