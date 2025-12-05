Russia, India work together to establish multipolar world — Putin

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. Russia and India work hand in hand to establish a multipolar world system, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a solemn reception held on behalf of President of the Republic of India Droupadi Murmu.

"It is no less important that Russia and India work hand in hand for the purposes of establishing a just multipolar world system," the Russian leader pointed out.

"We are firmly convinced that it should rely on the central role of the United Nations and a careful balance of interests of all the members of the international community," Putin said.

Also, work is coordinated with India within the BRICS association where the country will preside next year and within other multilateral formats, the Russian president said.

Russia and India closely interact for the purposes of forming the atmosphere of security and trust in the entire Eurasian space, Putin said.