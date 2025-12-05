Russia to train Indian specialists to work in polar waters — Transport Ministry

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russia will train Indian specialists to work in polar waters under a memorandum signed by Russia’s Transport Ministry and India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways during a state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Transport Ministry said.

"The document is aimed at developing and strengthening cooperation between the parties in the field of merchant shipping, as well as training Indian specialists for polar navigation," the statement said.

The ministry said that the document creates the necessary legal basis for the training of qualified personnel.

"This cooperation not only expands cooperation between Russia and India in the maritime sphere, but is also aimed at ensuring the safety of navigation, as well as preserving the marine environment in the particularly sensitive Arctic regions of the world's oceans," Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin said.

The development of the Northern Sea Route is carried out within the framework of the national project Efficient Transport System.