Finnish presidency fails to revive Helsinki Accords spirit within OSCE — Russian diplomat

VIENNA, December 5. /TASS/. The Finnish presidency has failed to revive the spirit of the Helsinki Accords within the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Russia’s Permanent Representative to the organization Alexander Lukashevich said.

"Regrettably, the Finnish presidency has fallen short on this task. The Helsinki +50 process has failed to go beyond NATO’s propaganda paradigm about its own infallibility and accusing Russia of all sins imaginable," he said at a meeting of the OSCE foreign ministers.

"The recommendations collected in the course of this discussion process, in fact, only reflect that room for diplomacy in European affairs is shrinking," he said, commenting on efforts toward directing the organization to return to basic principles, including indivisibility of security.

According to the Russian diplomat, all the ideas were "not about how to revive the common European process, settle crises with due account of the interests of all parties concerned, to bring the organization back on the track of a unifying agenda in the spirit of numerous cooperation areas that were outlined by the founders of the CSCE (Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe, the OSCE’s predecessor - TASS) and the OSCE, but about how to shrink interstate cooperation."

"Irrational austerity, the reduction of venues for OSCE conferences and meetings, infringement upon fundamental rules of consensus and many other controversial initiatives undermine our organizations’ possibilities to implement its key task - to be a dialogue bridge that crosses dividing lines," Lukashevich stressed.