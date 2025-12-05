Russia, India plan cooperation on bridge and tunnel construction

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russia and India are interested in strengthening cooperation along the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and the Northern Sea Route (NSR), and also intend to work together in the construction of bridges and tunnels, Russia’s Transport Ministry reported following meetings between Minister Andrey Nikitin and his Indian counterparts.

As part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to India, a series of international meetings was held between the relevant ministries and agencies of the two countries. According to the ministry, Nikitin discussed the development of land transport and infrastructure with India’s Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Jairam Gadkari. "Special attention was given to bridge and tunnel construction, and the parties agreed to sign an interagency memorandum on cooperation in this sphere 'on the sidelines' of the International Transport and Logistics Forum," the statement said.

Nikitin also discussed prospects for developing shipping and joint personnel training during talks with India’s Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal. "The parties noted their mutual interest in strengthening cooperation along the North-South ITC and the Northern Sea Route," the ministry reported.

Additionally, during negotiations with India’s Deputy National Security Advisor Pavan Kapoor, a wide range of issues related to bilateral cooperation in the transport sector and the prospects for establishing transport connectivity in the region were discussed.