Russia-India trade turnover could exceed $100 bln with focused joint efforts — Manturov

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. Russia and India could raise their bilateral trade turnover to more than $100 bln, provided both sides work together with a clear focus on achieving that goal, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said.

When asked whether the two countries could surpass the $100 bln mark in bilateral trade by 2030, Manturov said he views the target as "positive and realistic," assuming consistent efforts are made "for the sake of this outcome."

"Our Indian colleagues are committed to this, and my colleagues in the government – as well as Russian businesses – certainly share this determination," the first deputy prime minister emphasized.