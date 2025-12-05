Phosagro more than doubles fertilizer exports to India in 11 months

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Phosagro increased its fertilizer supplies to India 2.3 times in January-November 2025 compared with the same period last year, reaching 2.57 mln tonnes, the company’s CEO Alexander Gilgenberg told reporters.

"Today, India is one of our company’s key partners. In 2024, Phosagro’s mineral fertilizer shipments to India exceeded 1.3 mln tonnes – almost three times more than in 2021. The trend of dynamic growth in exports to India continues: over the first 11 months of 2025, we supplied 2.57 mln tonnes of fertilizers to our Indian partners, 2.3 times the volume of the same period last year," he said.

Sales volumes to India in the Q3 2025 increased more than 12-fold year-on-year, the CEO emphasized.

The company accounts for more than a quarter of India’s total imports of phosphate-based fertilizers, he noted. "These deliveries help millions of farmers reliably produce high-quality food, ensuring the country’s food security," Gilgenberg added.

He also said that in addition to fertilizers for the agricultural sector, the company is increasing exports of technical phosphates used in industry. "Sodium tripolyphosphate, which is used in the production of detergents, is also supplied to India on a stable basis. Another promising area is the use of phosphogypsum in the production of construction materials, particularly for road building. This makes it possible to significantly reduce costs and increase the durability of road surfaces," he said.