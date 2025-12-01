Moscow unable to share information on Syrian ex-President Assad’s stay in Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Moscow cannot provide any information regarding the stay of former Syrian President Bashar Assad in Russia, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"No, we cannot share any information on this issue," Peskov said at a news briefing in response to a question about whether the Kremlin could provide any information about Assad's stay in Russia over the past year, as well as whether the former leader of Syria held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during this time.

In late November 2024, members of armed opposition groups launched a major offensive against the Syrian government positions. They entered Damascus on December 8, prompting the retreat of Syrian army units from the city. Bashar Assad resigned as president and fled the country with his family.

Ahmed al-Sharaa became the de-facto leader of Syria. On January 29, he announced that he would become the acting president of Syria during the transition period, expected to last from four to five years.

An unnamed source told TASS later that Assad and his family were in Moscow after they had been granted asylum in Russia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters from Arab countries in September that Assad and his family are staying in Russia for purely humanitarian reasons, as the former Syrian president faced the threat of physical elimination in his home country.