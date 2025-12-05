Foreigners can submit their question for Putin’s year-end Q&A, too — Rostelecom

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Residents of foreign countries can send their questions for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual year-end question and answer session with the public, Russian telecoms giant Rostelecom, which is processing the questions, said.

Foreigners can call to the mobile hotline (+7 (499) 550-40-40 and +7 (495) 539-40-40) or submit their questions online on moskva-putinu.ru .

The program's call center, located at the central headquarters of the Popular Front, began its work at 3:00 p.m. Moscow time on December 4. According to the PF, by the middle of the day on December 5, more than 100,000 calls and messages with a variety of questions had already been received and processed. By the evening this figure had almost reached 150,000.

The combined Direct Line Q&A session and major press conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Moscow time (9:00 a.m. GMT) on December 19.