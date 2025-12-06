Safety mechanisms activated during attack on CPC, no environmental threat — ministry

ASTANA, December 6. /TASS/. Automated safety systems activated during a Ukrainian drone attack on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium’s infrastructure in late November, and there was no leak from the oil pipeline, Kazakhstan’s energy ministry has told TASS.

"The terminal’s automated safety systems worked the way they should. The pipelines remain hermetically sealed, and there is no environmental threat," the authority said in a statement.

The attack has failed to stop Kazakhstan’s oil exports via this pipeline, ministry noted.

"The incident at the sea terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium did not cause exports to stop entirely. Oil shipments continue via the existing port infrastructure with all necessary safety precautions," the authority said.

Kazakhstan has been examining and using all possible options for exporting this oil.

"At present, the Energy Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan is carrying out joint work together with oil companies to re-distribute [export] flows of oil. Alternative export routes are being used. All possible transportation variants are being examined and used," the ministry said.

"The logistics is being adjusted in a flexible manner, taking into account technical capacities of the receiving parties," it added.